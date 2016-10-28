UNDEFEATED ‘BIRDS’ WELCOME ’DOWNS

MBABANE – Since losing to Manzini Wanderers in the Charity Cup on August 7, Mbabane Swallows have enjoyed a seven-game unbeaten run in 83 days.



Literally unstoppable but tonight the five-time league winners, under the MTN banner since 2012/13, welcome a side they know they will have to sweat blood to bag maximum spoils against. Manzini Sundowns have refused in recent times to be Swallows pushovers and tonight’s encounter promises to be a thriller.



Sundowns, however, have blown hot and cold this season but should pose danger for high-flying Swallows who have opened a nine-point gap at the summit of the log standings as they are coming from a crippling 0-2 defeat at the hands of Young Buffaloes.

The red and white giants are the net bangers in the campaign, with 16 goals in seven matches which equates to 2.2 goals per match, on average. On the other hand, the ‘Kappa Kappa’ side have managed eight, the same number of combined league goals scored by Swallows duo of Sandile Hlatshwako and Sabelo ‘Sikhali’ Ndzinisa. The figures are of reverting reading.