I’M READY TO QUIT – ‘RUBBER’

MBABANE – In a high-profile meeting yesterday between estranged Mbabane Highlanders’ boss Bheki ‘Rubber’ Simelane and the club’s patrons’ Executive Committee, the former indicated he was ready to step down.



This was Simelane’s reaction to the latest attack that saw him rescued out of Somhlolo National Stadium in a speeding police casspir, while the players and other officials remained in the dressing rooms until the situation subsided.



However, while the decision was communicated by the MD himself to the patrons’ structure, it is said he only asked that either the supporters or the patrons provide him with his successor so he can hand over everything to him or her.

Called about this, Simelane first confirmed that the meeting did take place but said no final decision was reached.



“Your sources may also be right but from my side, all I can say is that I can’t just leave the team hanging but until there’s someone I can hand over to, I’ll be in charge. There’s no reason to be selfish about Highlanders, I believe I’ve also done my part but there are players’ contracts to also consider,” Simelane said.



He said while he was ready to take the backseat, whoever the supporters brought or even the patrons, he would be ready to hand over to them but it must be someone who will be ready to meet the contractual obligations.

“The full bench of the club’s patrons is meeting tomorrow (today). It is from that meeting that a full statement will be released, otherwise I met the patrons’ Executive Committee and feel it was a good meeting,” he said.

Patrons Chairman in former Senator Isaac Shabangu, when reached, also confirmed that the meeting took place.



“We did meet but we’ll be meeting again,” he said.

It is expected the media will be addressed this afternoon in a press conference that is set to also involve the club’s Captain Xolani ‘Chocco’ Sibandze as the matter has also had a negative impact on the players who have shunned training in fear of the unknown.



The attack on Simelane and his younger brother took place after they lost 0-3 to defending champions Royal Leopard. A section of the fans vented their frustration on the club’s leadership, expressing several grievances like the departure of Malawian coach Meck Mwase as one of the faults and lack of quality players.