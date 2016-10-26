SOCGA UNVEILS MARKETING PLAN



(At Royal Villas)



EZULWINI – The Swaziland Olympic and Commonwealth Games Association (SOCGA) believes sports can play a major role in boosting the country’s economy.



This was during SOCGA’s launch of the National Olympic Programme (NOP) for sponsors and the 2017-2020 marketing plan held at the Royal Villa yesterday. In attendance were some representatives from companies, sports administration and top athletes, among others.



“This programme aims at supporting athletes that have the potential or have reached the level of excellence in the world arena of sport. SOCGA too has the programmes that aid such athletes through their membership and we are proud of the achievement, to date, of four scholarship holders during the quadrennial of 2012-2016,” SOCGA President Zombodze Magagula said.



The scholarship holders are sprinters Sibusiso ‘Swazi Bolt’ Matsenjwa, Phumlile Ndzinisa, Mlandvo Shongwe and boxer Thabiso Dlamini. SOCGA unveiled its marketing programme which targets to benefit athletes and sports associations in the sporting fraternity that mostly consisted of company executives.



“There is the 10 000 hour golden rule for the development of a high performance athlete that equates to eight years, so as you see, it is not easy to become a medallist in the sports arena. We are proud to now have a formal partnership with UNICEF in support of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals up to 2018,” he said.



Magagula said the UN Sustainable Development goals are set of goals to end poverty, project the planet and ensure prosperity for all as part of a new sustainable development agenda.

“For the goals to be reached, everyone needs to do their part, government, the private sector, civil society and the people like me and you,” he said.