3KM RULE APPLIES FOR INJURED CYCLISTS

SITEKI – Cyclists involved in Saturday’s unfortunate collision can heave a sigh of relief as they will be credited with finishing times.



The incident happened less than a kilometre before the winning point. Off-road races ace Sifiso Mhlanga and the equally forceful Mduduzi Zwane, who featured in the 90km Brickon Siteki Cycle Race at Magadzavane Lodge, were rushed to the nearby Good Shepherd Hospital in Siteki after they were involved in the pile-up. Also affected was Total National Road Championship winner Sicelo Phiri, as well as a visiting Mozambican identified as Salomao, who fractured his collarbone.



As they were in the chasing peloton and nearer the finish line, Cycling Association of Swaziland (CAS) Secretary Menzi Tsela confirmed that International Cycling Union (UCI) Rule 2.6.026 will apply.

“It was an unfortunate accident, so the time of the winner in the peloton featuring the injured cyclists will be shared among the survivors. The only difference will be the finishing positions,” said Tsela.



The event was the final official road race for the year. Before the stop at Magadzavane Lodge, Similo Nyoni was on top of the Total National Road series charts. The updated and final standings are expected to be released before the end of the week.

Meanwhile, reigning roads races champion Joseph Waring, who missed a lion’s share of events this year due to injuries, assured to come back stronger next year. He was fourth on Saturday, reaching the winning point after 02:43:02 hours.