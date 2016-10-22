SOME PROS RUN TO VOC

MBABANE – Listeners are heaving a sigh of relief as the popular Sports Show radio programme has not been taken off-air.



Swaziland Broadcasting and Information Services (SBIS) Director Martin Dlamini had announced the suspension of the programme, which enjoys mass listenership, especially in the sport fraternity, due to continued inflammatory statements from some of the PROs. The decision was made public on Monday



However, the show aired on Mondays and Fridays, continued during its usual 6:15am time slot on the SBIS Siswati Channel and was hosted by the legendary Moses Matsebula.

PROs, who usually cram the studio, were notable absentees as only selected guests that included Premier League of Swaziland (PLS) COO, Pat Vilakati, were called by the host.



Vilakati was happy the show was retained, reminding PROs to always be at their best behaviour.

Attempts to get comments from Dlamini on the new arrangements were fruitless at the time of compiling this report as his phone rang unanswered.

The last attempt was made at 7:21pm.



Meanwhile, some PROs ran to national Christian radio station, Voice of the Church (VOC), in an attempt to stay in touch with their supporters.

Those who were on air yesterday were Red Lions’ Comfort Shingle and Young Buffaloes CEO, Sandile Gwebu.

The former was excited to get the chance.



VOC Programmes Director Abel Vilakati said he learnt that the two PROs made at a stop at their studio yesterday on a special request for the day and it was not a permanent arrangement.

“There is no agreement in place but I’m still to get the full details,” he said.

The last Sport Show featuring PROs was aired on Monday.