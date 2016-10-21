SIHLANGU FALL SIX PLACES IN FIFA RANKINGS

MBABANE – Inactive Sihlangu’s joy of breaking into world’s top 100 has been short-lived.



According to the rankings released by the world soccer governing body, FIFA, yesterday, the national side dropped by six places to occupy the 106th spot with 330 points.

As a result, hopes of equalling the 92 rank attained in 1993 remain a distant dream.



Sihlangu were last in action during the heart-breaking 0-1 loss to Malawi during the decisive Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier in Blantyre on September 4. Most soccer nations, that include neighbours, South Africa, were active during the FIFA week a few days ago, playing qualifiers and friendly matches.



It was the same story for the national side on the continental charts that are led by Ivory Coast. The country suffered a decline to occupy the 31st position out of 54 football nations.

However, Sihlangu can still walk tall as they are still ahead of 2017 AFCON-bound Zimbabwe as well hosts, Gabon. Both nations are placed 110th.



Despite the minor setback, the October ranking remains the third best for the year. The worst rank for 2016 was the 134 rating witnessed in April after the 0-4 drubbing by Zimbabwe in an AFCON qualifier.



Meanwhile, the National Football Association of Swaziland (NFAS) has frozen the national team’s activities until next year. To boost their ranking they need to play and at least win a friendly match during the next FIFA week. Following the failure to make the finals of the continental football showpiece, focus shifts to qualifying for the ‘domestic’ version of the AFCON styled African Nations Championship (CHAN) to be staged in 2018. Coach, Harries ‘Madze’ Bulunga, is currently out of contract.