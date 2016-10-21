MARUWA READY FOR KOKI’S RUTHLESS ‘BIRDS’

MBABANE – Thabo ‘Koki’ Vilakati was watching from the grandstand as Green Mamba missed numerous chances as they were held by Manzini Wanderers.



The MTN League match was played on Wednesday night at Somhlolo National Stadium. And Vilakati’s Mbabane Swallows will cross swords with the Correctional Services in a crucial league encounter on Saturday at the same venue.



failure



Green Mamba Zimbabwean mentor Herbert Maruwa said despite the failure to beat the Weslians, his team was ready to compete against the high-flying Swallows side.

“We will respect Swallows because they are on form, but we are preparing well to do well. We believe that we have turned the corner from the recent poor start,” he said.

He said the team was unfazed by the poor start, as the league was nothing but a marathon.



Manzini Wanderers coach Clement ‘King Clay’ Mdluli said his team defended well, but said they were blunt going forward.

“I don’t know what happened with my players offensively, but the defence and the goalkeeper were superb. I would take the point and go to the next game with the intention of getting all three points,” he said.



Mbongeni Motsa was at his best in Wanderers goal making a couple of point blank saves against Civil Matsebula who was a thorn in the flesh for his team.