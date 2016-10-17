G. MAMBA WELCOME NEW MANAGEMENT WITH 2-0 WIN

G. Mamba..................................(0)2

Mcebo 71st, Phathego 74th

Sundowns...................................(0)0



LOBAMBA – After going four opening games without a win, Green Mamba reshuffled their management last week Wednesday, which seemed the right tonic for them as they recorded their first win of the season.



Green Mamba won the match with a 71st minute strike by midfielder Mcebo Mdluli, who scored from defender Banele Dlamini’s long throw into the box. Mdluli neatly controlled and turned a defender before shooting past the Sundowns keeper, Sandanezwe Mathabela.



Four minutes later, winger Phumlani Ngwenya was the provider when he delivered a mid-air cross into the box for striker Maebela Phathego to slot home with a diving header, beating a hapless Sandanezwe in the near post. Phathego had come on towards end of the first half after an injury to Banele ‘Banny’ Mdluli.



It was a deserved lead as Green Mamba had improved their game in this half while Sundowns never came to the party in this match. Both sides had been looking to win after midweek results did not favour them. Sundowns were held 1-all by Manzini Wanderers while Green Mamba were stunned 2-0 by Manzini Sea Birds.



Otherwise, the first half was so boring some of the fans who had come to watch the double-header could be seen taking naps in their seats and justifiably so as the clubs failed to provide anything. As evidence to that, there was only one sensible attempt at goal but Green Mamba keeper Japter Merese saved with his foot for a corner in the 1st minute.

Thereafter, it was misplaced and lazy passes by both sets of players even if you took the keepers out not one team would have scored a goal.