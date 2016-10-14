SRU LAUNCH RUGBY READY COACHING PROGRAMME

MBABANE – Swaziland Rugby Union (SRU) continues to spread its wings following the launch of more development programmes.



Head of Rugby Development Michael Dos Santos, in a statement, announced the commencement of a grass-roots initiative in the quest to train more coaches. It is styled Rugby Ready. It is an initiative of World Rugby.



“The Rugby Ready workshops will consist of both classroom and practical sessions. Participants in the workshops can then go on to further their coaching qualifications or choose to help clubs, communities or schools with rugby administration or train to become a match official,” reads the statement in part.



The coaching programme, according to the report, will be rolled out over the next few weeks, starting at each team within the country. The first stop will be at Malkerns-based giants, Vondo’s, on Saturday.



“The aim of the SRU is to train over 100 new coaches between October 15th and December 10th.

‘With the growing numbers of both young and old players wishing to play the game of rugby, we need to train coaches at every level,” further reads the statement.



Dos Santos said the response from the clubs, schools and communities was currently amazing.

“On October 22 we will be in Mbabane at the Cheetahs Rugby Club. All the rugby clubs have confirmed they would like to hold Rugby Ready workshops at their individual clubs to not only train possible coaches and officials, but players as well.



“The Schools Development Programme has seen players’ numbers double. This is in part due to the SRU holding inter-schools tournaments and the Top 16 Under-19s sevens and now the Top 12 Under-16’s. We will run the Rugby Ready workshops throughout 2017. The aim of the SRU is to have over 400 Rugby Ready trained personel by the end of 2017,” added Dos Santos.