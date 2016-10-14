MWASE WANTS HIS MONEY

MBABANE – A contractual dispute has ensued between erstwhile Mbabane Highlanders coach Merk Mwase and the club.



This, after the on-transit coach has disclosed that he left the club because he was allegedly owed two months allowance. He also said that he had not been offered a contract for the new season despite that they had played seven official games into the new season.



However, Mbabane Highlanders Managing Director Bheki ‘Rubber’ Simelane said as far as they knew, the club had heads of agreement with the coach where they gave him five games in the league where he was mandated to get at least 70% points.



“He left before even finishing the five games target. His departure shocked us because he had communicated nothing with us. That is why we even felt that he left because of his bad encounter with the supporters after being told by the club treasurer who said rescued him at the stadium,” he said.



He said the club had a good relationship with the coach who they even paid E8 000 allowance for the duration of July to September when the club featured in the Charity Cup and Castle Premier Challenge.



“We were dealing with his Manager, Mr Maduna, and he has not on any day complained to us that we have not paid his client. He can vouch for us. We were looking forward to seeing him achieve his target and get the E12 000 monthly salary contract which he demanded,” he said.



The coach was earning E7 000 salary season, and the club also paid his rental fees at Nkoyoyo where he was residing.

His agent, Maduna, said he was aware of the heads of agreement between his client and Highlanders, but he was also going to discuss with Mwase first before he could elaborate on the issue.