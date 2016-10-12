PIRATES, ‘BIRDS’ RENEW RIVALRY

PIARATES VS SWALLOWS

SOMHLOLO NATIONAL STADIUM, 6.30PM



MBABANE – Mbabane Swallows’ only defeat of the current season was against Manzini Wanderers in the SwaziTelecom Charity Cup on August 7.

From there, they have gone on to win six matches, claiming the Castle Premier Challenge in the process while drawing one against Mbabane Highlanders in the first leg semi-final of the same tournament.



Tonight, they visit Moneni Pirates, a game they will be kicking their heels in frustration to have so early in the season as the two sides renew their rivalry.

Pirates’ league results against the capital city giants are good but in their last meeting in the Ingwenyama Cup, Swallows proved rather too superior for the then National First Division side.

Now Pirates are back with the big boys where they belong and their traditional scintillating pass game adds to the excitement of the elite league while it will be interesting to see if the red and white giants continue with their jamboree of goals.