U-15 STARS OFF TO HIGH PERFORMANCE CENTRE

MATSAPHA – In a once in a lifetime opportunity, Coca Cola Swaziland has sent three outstanding players from the recently ended Copa Coca Cola Under-15 school games to Pretoria’s High Performance Centre.



The youngsters, Mdumiseni Tsabedze, Lindelwa Mngometulu (both from Duze High) and Thabiso Shabangu (Nyandza High) left the country through the King Mswati III International Airport yesterday afternoon in the company of Coca Cola Swaziland Marketing Manager Mcolisi Dlamini to link up with 57 other best players from across the region.



The three day camp is known as the COPA Coca-Cola Africa Camp where all 60 players will be divided randomly into eight teams of seven to eight players. Last night following their arrival in Pretoria, the South African capital, the draw was done with team names selected after dinner.

The eight teams will be divided into two groups of four randomly with each side playing three group matches.

The top two teams in each group will progress through to the semi-finals, while the rest of the teams face each other in the “plate” semi-finals.

The future stars are expected back home on Thursday through the King Mswati III International Airport but before the memorable camp ends, the prize giving and braai for the players and chaperones on the final night.



Present during the send off were the children’s parents, Swaziland Schools Sports Association (SSSA) executive members Felicity Dlamini and Lucky Dlamini.

Felicity who is the association’s Secretary General said they were grateful to Coca Cola for the continued support. She said the initiative was good in providing the kids with exposure and that they hoped the three youngsters will suck the best possible knowledge from their coaches and age mates as they were not the future national team players.