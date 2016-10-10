HE WAS FIRST FAN TO WEAR LUVADLA

GUNDVWINI – The now famous luvadla (traditional skirt) won by most fans in football games was made famous by the late Elphas ‘Dovololo’ Gamedze.



The former Manzini Wanderers’ National Supporters Committee (NSC) was recognised as the best supporter for the club who also was first to wear the traditional skirt, which in his time, was loin skin cut into pieces and painted in the maroon and white of his beloved team.



“His life as a supporter won us many fans because of the way he did things and his creativity as well as connections. Like some speakers have already attested, he was the first man to wear luvadla in football games. Even his late nephew ‘Macumbacaleke’ learned from him,” said Wanderers elder Jafta Fakudze just before dawn inside the vigil tent.



It was also learned that he hated Jerichos so much that at one time they were praying out loud in high spirits and he took a live pig, put it in a bag and threw it in their church through a window; they all ran out helter-skelter.

Gamedze was also described as someone important at Wanderers because most contributing companies to the club were doing so through him. At one point, the club even went to Parliament to seek contributions for the Charity Cup but they were turned back and told to come with Gamedze.



Also, his daughter Mphumi, when reading his obituary, said their father loved jokes and making people laugh so much that one day he wore a dress to gain access to the RFM Hospital to see his sister in the maternity ward.

These were some of the stories shared by the different speakers during his vigil at Gundvwini where nearly 1 000 people saw him laid to rest.