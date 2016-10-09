G. MAMBA, PIRATES SHARE THE SPOILS

G. Mamba.......................................1

LOBAMBA – A true buccaneer will agree that Moneni Pirates are improving with each passing game as they matched Green Mamba, outplayed them at times and looked set for a second win but let the rivals back with three minutes of regulation time left as the MTN League goes on.



The score at full-time was 1-1. It all looked to be going just fine for Pirates and their grandstand at the Somhlolo National Stadium was abuzz with song and whistling accompanied by the vuvuzela sound – ‘ahlangene amathambo’ they roared.

Bringing them all the joy, short-lived though, was South African Sihle Ndaba who netted with a coolly taken edge-of-the-box free kick in the 55th after he was tripped from behind by defender Siyabonga ‘Msholozi’ Mdluli, who escaped with a yellow card.



Initially, the foul looked to have taken place inside the box as Ndaba had outpaced the defence to come one-one-one with the keeper but the referee Wandile ‘Mancane’ Magagula put it at the edge of the box, not buying into the player’s trick to fall inside the box.



There were not too many chances in this half, but the suspense was forever present either end. It was in the first stanza that both sides saw several chances go to waste. Despite falling behind, Green Mamba never gave up and it paid off three minutes from time when midfielder Mcolisi Mkhontfo scored from close range to earn them a point.

