CHEERS AS CLEMENT WINS OCTOBER MTN MASTERS

MBABANE – There was whistling, cheering and clapping of hands as the towering Clement Dlamini rose from his chair to receive his winners’ medal from the podiaum.



In between those ululations, were teasing congratulatory comments passed by a section of the golfers, praising the champion for his patience and perseverance.

Mbabane Golf Club captain Kenneth Nkambule, who announced the winners, said it has been three years since Dlamini won, but at the end of the day, it was his day as he carded 42 points to be crowned the October Y’ello Master in style.



“It was tough and I was given a torrid run by Leon Bashasha who was runner-up today. I believe that I capitalised on their sloppiness in hole 5 and 6,” he said. Bashasha carded 40 points and was followed by Gordon Bennet at 39 points with Nicolas Vilakati winning on a count back at fourth with 38 points.



A field of about 30 golfers took part in the monthly competition.

Other winners on the day were Andrew Mkhonta, who won the Longest Drive, and so was Welcome Mhlanga who was nearest to pin 2/11 with Tata Dlamini being the nearest to pin 8/17.