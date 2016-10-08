R. LIONS EYE TOP SPOT

MBABANE – A convincing win for third-placed Red Lions this afternoon will help them retain the top spot as the rest of the early contenders are in action tomorrow.



Having collected four points in their opening two fixtures, the tenacity of Zweli ‘Botsotso’ Khoza’s charges will be put to the ultimate test against their hoodoo side. Red Lions are yet to record a win against the visitors despite managing four draws in the last eight outings. The fixture is also a sad reminder of the 0-5 drubbing by the same team in March this year.



For Buffaloes, it a must-win to ease the pressure following a nightmarish start. They are yet to score in the new campaign after two rounds of matches. They had scored three goals and bagged six points by this period in the past season. However, the security forces ensemble will fancy their chances when they make a stop at Somhlolo National Stadium.

It promises to be a fascinating showdown.