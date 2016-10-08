UN-INVITED GUESTS!

Siyiphuza ngendebe ningi lento....e-Puff N’ Pass.......e-Puff N’ Pass... siyiphuza ngendebe ningi lento... yewena Zola ah... e-Puff N’ Pass... yizo ezeyi gebengu... e-DJ Cleo... e-DJ Sbu.”



Gazi, this unforgettable Kwaito hit was blaring from the big speakers as the dance floor became a beehive of activity with two former premier league stars playing for LiWeseli at one-time, dancing like bababhadale at a party ngala Ngwane Park.

Drunk as divorce sailors, the two ex-football stars would have won a slot ku-Jika Majika the way they turned and tossed themselves like Amazon reptiles. Good thing is that they were at this birthday because they were invited and behaved well. When others wanted kususa umsindvo, they quickly intervened and ensured everything went on smoothly.



Gazi phela we had gone to the 21st birthday party of one of the crew members who was so nicely soused he could barely walk. Besingamati kutsi usidzakwa kanje. Thank God unatsa once a year – on his birthday. “Unatsela umnyaka wonkhe!” said another member who was equally drunk after his beloved Mbabane Swallows had won the Castle Premier Challenge hours earlier leka Somhlolo.



We couldn’t blame him, they were the better side on the day and won the Cup final with a classy goal by Wonder ‘Samba Jive’ Nhleko, and proved to be ‘Kings of the Castle’ by winning the trophy for the third time in four years.



Kodvwa ke tsine Gazi we watched the game with interest phela after one of the teams visited a training pitch of the other, sebatofaka sipikili sekugcina in the early hours of Friday morning. They had driven a car to the training pitch where they sprinkled some stuff all over. This was meant to cripple the other inganodlala lutfo.



Fortunately for the team they got the report that this special projects team had invited themselves to the training pitch. They could not hold a morning training session and cleansed the pitch which was then guarded jealously like a dog looking after its juicy bone.



Gazi, we gathered that local teams tend to ‘visit’ themselves ebusuku in their opposition teams training field. Sekujwayelekile Gazi. So ungatfuswa nguloku lokwenteka kuma-stadiums in broad-daylight – a game is played even a week before. Sesiyesaba tsine...