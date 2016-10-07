ROYAL LEOPARD ACQUITTED!

MBABANE – Police outfit Royal Leopard heaved a sigh of relief as they were acquitted in their misconduct case.



The blue and white ensemble appeared before the Sikhumbuzo Simelane-chaired National Football Association of Swaziland (NFAS) Disciplinary Committee at Sigwaca House in Mbabane last night facing charges of bringing football into disrepute after players failed to collect their Castle Cup silver medals and merchandise on the podium at Somhlolo National Stadium last Saturday. They were likely to pay a hefty fine if they were found guilty.



The DC found that the side never got formal communication from the tournament Management Committee about a possible decoration after the game.

Relieved team officials in Secretary Mabamba Shiba and PRO Frank Hurube, who made a stop at the venue to defend Sifiso ‘Nuro’ Ntibane’s charges, insisted the snub was not intentional and would never do something that would bring football into disrepute .

“We still feel we need to apologise to all stakeholders, especially the sponsors, for the incident,” said Hurube.



Meanwhile, giants Mbabane Highlanders made a brief appearance before the DC but asked for their matter to be postponed to Tuesday.

They have been slapped with over five counts that come with a fine of over E100 000 for a guilty verdict following unrest in Mbabane derby games in the past month. The charges are headlined by alleged attempts to ridicule top football officials.



The ‘Black Bull’ have to pay costs, mainly for transporting the DC, as per the norm before the matter continues. The capital city heavyweights were represented by lawyer Martin ‘Internash’ Dlamini, who was accompanied by team chief scout Mandla Simelane.