MTN OCTOBER MASTERS ON TOMORROW
MBABANE – It is back to the Mbabane Golf Club greens this Saturday as the MTN Monthly Masters resume.
All eyes will be on September Master Wandile Ntombini to see if he will make another podium finish. MTN Swaziland Brand and Sponsorship Manager Fisiwe Vilane announced that the tournament which will be played on a Stableford format will tee off at 10am.
The format is Individual Stable Ford and those interested to take part are requested to register with Gordon Bennett at 7602 4915. The prize presentation will be held in the afternoon,” she said.
