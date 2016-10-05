LEOPARD FRY FOR CASTLE CUP PODIUM SNUB

MBABANE – Two wrongs never make a right. Police ensemble are set to learn the hard way after they did not pitch for their silver medals and Castle Premier Challenge merchandise last Saturday despite being called several times to the podium.



This happened in front of senior people, including Prince Masitsela, who presented the medals to the winners including champions for the third time in four years Mbabane Swallows. As this was not the first time (they did same in Ingwenyama Cup after losing to Swallows), Leopard are now to appear before the National Football Association of Swaziland’s (NFAS) Disciplinary Committee (DC) for the incident.



Their officials in PRO Frank Hurube and Director Mcolisi Dlamini came to the podium without players and a minor argument took place with top football officials including NFAS President Adam ‘Bomber’ Mthethwa.



PLS Chairman and NFAS Vice President, Victor ‘Maradona’ Gamedze was also present and was the one who angrily ordered the presentation goes ahead with Leopard’s players so the champions were called up.



“It’s true, Leopard face charges and we already have them with us but until they get them, the office can’t release them to the media yet,” confirmed PLS COO Pat Vilakati yesterday.



He added: “They will appear before the DC on Thursday (tomorrow) afternoon,” he said.

Leopard’s PRO Frank Hurube, when sought, could not be reached as his cellphone consistently rang unanswered. The last attempt made at 5:50pm. However, in his post-match comments, Hurube had claimed they were never informed they would be presented with silver medals.