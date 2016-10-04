WANDERERS’ DOVOLOLO GAMEDZE IS DEAD

MBABANE – The cruel hands of death have robbed Manzini Wanderers and the football fraternity of Dovololo Gamedze.



The long-serving Wanderers official died on Sunday in a Manzini hospital according to his son Ayanda.

The sad news came barely hours after another Wanderers man, Stephen ‘Mgewu’ Masuku, was laid to rest.

Ayanda could only confirm the news yesterday but said his family was due to meet last night at the late staunch Wanderers man’s home at Gundvwini.



Gamedze has been a loyal servant at the hub giants for over 20 seasons as an official serving under the directorship of dearly departed Henry ‘Shushu’ Mthethwa and later, Sikebhe Dlamini.

Minister of Sports, Culture and Youth Affairs David ‘Cruiser’ Ngcamphalala, who was close to Gamedze, said he learnt with sadness of his friend’s death.



“His family has just informed me this morning (yesterday) and this is bad news for football. He has played a big part in football, especially at Wanderers, and we send our profound condolences to his family. God will be their comforter at this dark hour. I’m devastated with the news as he was a friendly man and more painful because we have not heard any reports that he was sick,” Ngcamphalala said.

Wanderers General Manager Patrick Gamedze said they were waiting for details from his team and could comment much at this stage.



“We are still shocked and short of words, especially because we were still recovering from the loss of ‘Mgewu’,” he said briefly.

Former Public Relations Officer (PRO) Sandile ‘Ntofo’ Dlamini described Gamedze as a walking dictionary for the maroon and white giants.

“Wanderers was his second name and he watched every game, despite being in a position or not. He was always close to the team all the time; in good or bad times and may his soul rest in external peace,” he said.