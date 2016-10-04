MBABANE COUNCILLOR WINS SA 10KM RACE

MBABANE – Ahead of the Imbube Marathon which also has a 10km race on Saturday, a Swazi councillor at the Municipal of Mbabane hoisted the country’s flag in South Africa when he became champion in a 10km race.



This was over the weekend in Mahikeng’s Municipal Games that had various sporting disciplines. The Councillor from Ward 2, John Dlamini, beat all his rivals to cross the finish line first and be named champion.

As if his achievement was not enough, the golf team also showed that the capital city has a golf course when they first position in the doubles category. Making up the golf team were the municipal’s Technical Director Ndabenhle Nxumalo and Strategic Planning and Budget Manager Benedict Gamedze.



The Municipal’s Information and Public Relations Officer Lucky Tsabedze confirmed the results and applauded their team for the achievement.