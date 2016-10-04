‘BIRDS’ VS LEOPARD ROUND TWO SUNDAY

MBABANE – A week later, police ensemble Royal Leopard get their chance to restore their pride against rivals Mbabane Swallows who beat them 1-0 on Saturday when the two meet again this Sunday in the MTN Premier League.



Swallows beat Leopard to win their third Castle Premier Challenge title in four years. This was the police team’s third straight loss to the red and white giants this year as it started in the SwaziBank Cup and Ingwenyama Cup finals. They clash again in the league in which Leopard are the defending champions. The match, according to the PLS fixture, will kick off at 3:30pm after another pulsating one between capital city rivals Midas Mbabane City and Mbabane Highlanders at 1:30pm at Somhlolo National Stadium.



All other games will be played between Friday and Saturday then the double-header the next day. On Friday, Manzini Sea Birds engage Manzini Wanderers in a hub derby at 8:30pm at Somhlolo National Stadium. This game will be preceded by a clash between First Division sides Matsapha United against Sikhalo Se-Africa at 6:30pm.



Newcomers host Manzini Sundowns at Mayaluka on Saturday at 4pm while at Somhlolo it will be a double-header pitting Red Lions against army side Young Buffaloes at 2pm before Green Mamba welcome Moneni Pirates at 4pm.