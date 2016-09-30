PRIZES GALORE FOR FANS FROM MTN SWAZILAND

EZULWINI – MTN Swaziland brought smiles to 12 football fans as they were each presented with smart’s 720i cellphones in the predict and win competition.



The fans correctly predicted the scores during the Y’ello Sunday at Somhlolo National Stadium, where three games were played on the day. Malanti Chiefs won 2-0 against Mandlenya, Royal Leopard beat Manzini Wanderers 1-0 and Mbabane Swallows reigned supreme over rivals Mbabane Highlanders, winning the derby 3-2.



Presenting the fans was MTN Swaziland Senior Manager-Segments Meshack Maseko.

“Lot of prizes are still coming for the fans as we try to win them to come to the stadiums. We were happy with the attendance on Sunday during our first Y’ello Sunday,” he said.

Maseko said this time around the Y’ello Sunday will not be only for games at Somhlolo National Stadium, but they will visit almost all the stadiums around the country.



“We request for violence free games just like it happened on Sunday. The fans must come to the stadium to support their team and also respect results and accept them as they are. The behaviour on Sunday is recommendable,” he said.



Former Mhlambanyatsi Rovers Public Relations Officer (PRO) Queen Shongwe, who was among the winners, said they were happy that MTN Swaziland was also recognising the fans. “Violence turns fans away, while football assists our children to keep themselves busy. Those who are not able to play go to the stadium to support and with these good incentives, the numbers will improve,” she said.

Only eight winners came for their prizes yesterday.