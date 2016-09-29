TERISAYI JOINS ‘BULL’ AS ASSISTANT COACH

MBABANE – Giants Mbabane Highlanders have bolstered their technical bench by bringing on board former Tambuti head coach, Terisayi Changara.



The former XI Men in Flight midfielder, who steered the Lubombo-based ensemble to top flight football in the past season, was unveiled alongside South Africa-born Velaphi Zulu during a press briefing at BPL offices in Sidwashini yesterday. The duo, whose contracts run until the end of the season, will assist Malawi-born gaffer Meck Mwase.



Team Managing Director Bheki ‘Rubber’ Simelane said Changara was stepping into the shoes of Charles Manda, who is at home in Malawi, coaching a side styled Civo FC.



“We have a relatively new team, so we’ve decided to boost the technical bench,” said Simelane.

Changara was made assistant at Tambuti recently following the return of Alou Badara.

“It’s an honour to be attached to such a big team.



“I’m looking forward to the challenge,” he said. Meanwhile, Zulu, who is a CAF B Licence holder, started executing his new duties over a month ago. He joined the team from a third division team from South Africa’s Mpumalanga Province. He also expressed his delight on getting the opportunity to coach at the capital city giants. Mwase welcomed the pair and assured they would collectively work for the betterment of the side.