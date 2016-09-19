‘BIRDS’, ‘BUFFS’ FACE 4 CHARGES

Young Buffaloes players attack Mbabane Swallows’ Banele ‘Pupu’ Sikhondze who first attacked Bertrams Dlamini.

MBABANE – Saturday’s nasty brawl at Mavuso Sports Centre will hit hard on the pockets of Mbabane Swallows and host team Young Buffaloes.



The incident that was sparked by Swallows’ Banele Pupu Sikhondze’s decision to punch and throttle Buffaloes’ Bertrams Dlamini ended with four players; two from each side, getting red-carded by referee Simanga Nhleko.



As the dust over the embarrassing violence scene at Mavuso Sports Centre settles down, Mbabane Swallows and Young Buffaloes face up to E115 000 in fines. The incident saw the clubs contravening four articles from Article 7 of the rules and regulations on serious misconduct.

The violated articles were Article 7 (b), (c), (d) and (f).



Premier League of Swaziland (PLS) Chief Operations Officer (COO) Petros Vilakati said they condemned any form of violence in a football game, but for this particular incident, they would wait for the match officials’ reports which, he said, could be delivered by the end of business tomorrow.



“We can only have something to say once we have the reports, and surely we will call the media for a full statement,” he said.

The incident was frowned upon by the two team coaches on the day; Thabo ‘Koki’ Vilakati, of Mbabane Swallows, and Young Buffaloes’ stand-in mentor, Sabelo Mnisi, who stood in for the bereaved head coach Dominic Kunene. The latter lost his mother and missed the dramatic clash, which ended with his club losing 0-1.



Vilakati blasted club officials and players who were involved in the nasty brawl that almost stole the thunder from his team’s victory over Young Buffaloes.