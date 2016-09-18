10-MAN LIONS HOLD ‘BULL’

(At Tambankulu Stadium)



Highlanders........................... (0)0

Red Lions............................... (0)0



TAMBANKULU – Giants Mbabane Highlanders have fired blanks in their league opener again after being frustrated by 10-man Red Lions yesterday.



Following a failed attempt to have their MTN Premier League moved to Tuesday at their usual territory, the Somhlolo National Stadium, Meck Mwase’s charges were hoping to easily brush aside the Manzini-based ensemble at Tambankulu Stadium outside Mhlume yesterday but there were no goals scored in the showdown.



Highlanders, who had made three changes to the side that lost 1-3 to Mbabane Swallows in the Castle Cup in the past week, were adventurous during the early exchanges but had failed to create meaningful scoring chances.

Former Bad Boys shot-stopper Sandile Dlamini started between the sticks ahead of Sidumo Vilakati. There was also no place for striker Mohamed Sabela and full-back Celani Shongwe in the starting team.



The visitors, on the other hand, who were led by former Royal Leopard and Manzini Wanderers defender Gcina ‘Kwere’ Mazibuko, were also less convincing until returning midfielder Lungelo Tembe sent shivers down the spines of the boisterous home supporters.

He was denied by the woodwork following a spectacular free kick from outside the box five minutes before the break.



However, the opening period was headlined by the straight red card shown to Red Lions midfielder Machawe Mamba, who hacked winger Thokozani Khanyile with an open boot following a botched challenge.

Players from both camps reacted and officials had to act swiftly to prevent what could have been a nasty situation.

The sides were level-pegging at break.



The game had started in blistering pace after the restart, with Red Lions asking more questions though trusted forward Solomon Oladele.

The goal-shy hosts, who had only two shots on target in the second stanza, had tried to throw everything into attack towards the hour mark, introducing the attacking duo of Mancoba Vilakati and Sabela but failed to penetrate the opposition’s defence.

The sound of referee Mbongiseni Fakudze’s final whistle saw the ‘Black Bull’ recording a goal-less draw in their first league game for two consecutive seasons.

They were held by Swallows last year.