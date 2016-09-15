‘BULL’, PLS CLASH

MBABANE – Giants Mbabane Highlanders are up in arms with the Premier League of Swaziland (PLS) over hosting their league opener at the remote Tambankulu Stadium.



The venue, which has natural grass, is situated outside Mhlume and is used mainly by Lubombo Super League sides that campaign in the country’s football third-tier. In a letter addressed to the PLS office yesterday, reasons cited by Highlanders for rejecting the stadium for the showdown with Red Lions on Saturday are headlined by security concerns.



According to the fixture released on Tuesday, Meck Mwase’s charges are supposed to be visited by the Manzini- based ensemble in what will be a single header at 3pm.



The capital city giants claimed they alerted the elite football office even before the fixture was released on Tuesday about the challenge as they felt the ‘open ground’ would make it hard to control supporters.

“We understand the shortage of venues due to the unavailability of Somhlolo National Stadium, but playing at Tambankulu is the last thing in our minds.



“We’re not fighting with the PLS but we want a secure venue to avoid attracting unnecessary fines,” Highlanders noted.

The MTN Premier League runners-up’s preferred venue for the encounter, Somhlolo National Stadium, is booked for the whole weekend for services of members of the Jehovah’s Witnesses Church.