SWALLOWS WAITING FOR MOHAMMED’S CLEARANCE

MBABANE – Mbabane Swallows are working around the clock to get Mike Mohammed’s clearance from Maritzburg United before Saturday’s game.



The player, who has returned to the red and white glamour side, has reportedly agreed personal terms with the club, but talks over his clearance were ongoing.

The club acting CEO Sibusiso Manana described the situation as a work in progress leading to the game against Young Buffaloes at the Mavuso Sports Centre.



“You know that with us anything is possible. But currently, we are trying to finalise everything regarding his registration with his agents and former club,” he said.



The player did not train yesterday, but watched from the sidelines.

Mohammed left the capital city giants to join the KwaZulu-Natal-based ensemble two seasons ago where he ended the season as the clubs top scorer. His fortunes turned for the worse last season after the departure of coach Steve Komphela to Kaizer Chiefs. His situation worsened under Ernst Middendorp later in the season, who preferred Zimbabwean sharp shooter Evans Rusike.



Meanwhile, Manana said the focus was on the game against Buffaloes, which he said was very important to the team in its quest to wrestle the league title from the claws of three- time champions Royal Leopard.



“A good start will put us on the way to winning the league because this is one tournament we are craving the most. It has been a while since we won it,” he said.