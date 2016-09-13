NO SECOND BITE AT THE DERBY

MBABANE – The MTN Premier League will kick off this weekend without the much awaited derby between rivals Mbabane Swallows and Highlanders.



The big match in the country will be stalled due to the unavailability of Somhlolo National Stadium as it has been booked.

The league will now kick off with week two block of fixtures due to the venue unavailability and the grand opening will be put on hold, according to sources at the PLS.



Premier League of Swaziland (PLS) Chief Operations Officer (COO) Pat Vilakati said they were yet to communicate about the fixtures with the teams first.



“It is true that Somhlolo National Stadium which has the capacity of hosting big games, is unavailable this weekend. Despite failing to secure the venue, the league will kick off as expected this weekend,” he said.



Vilakati said they could host the biggest games in any the venues, expect for Somhlolo. Another crunch match in the first league game features Manzini Wanderers against the defending champions Royal Leopard.



‘The Birds’ and Highlanders have already met twice this season, in the semi-finals of the Castle Premier Challenge that were played in a home and away format. Swallows were too good for the ‘Black Bull’ as they were the eventual winners on 4-2 aggregated after playing a 1-all draw in the first leg before winning 3-1 in the second leg played on Sunday.



The defending champions, Royal Leopard, will play Green Mamba in week two in what is expected to be a mouth-watering clash. Manzini Wanderers will take on newly-promoted side Moneni Pirates while Mbabane Swallows will face army side Young Buffaloes.