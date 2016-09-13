WHO LET THE ‘BIRDS’ OUT?

My dearest readers... Thrashed, mesmerised, knifed, dismantled, are all adjectives that have been used by the pen pushers regarding some football games since time immemorial.



But I would be charged with treason if I cannot describe what the more than 6 000 football’s souls worshipping on the altar of football witnessed on when the country’s most exciting team Swallows made a meal of arch rivals, Mbabane Highlanders, in a way that forced an intervention of Animal Sunday Welfare Society.



We have had some Mbabane derbies which had sporadic good moments but we have had plenty of sleep-inducing ones ending in goalless stalemates or in the case of a knockout, decided on the dreaded penalty shoot-out.



Just like the first leg match, this one was played in frantic pace, with the players displaying their skills and, fortunately, unlike the first leg match, a glut of beautiful goals. Swallows’ classic third goal by Njabulo ‘D4D’ Ndlovu, after an exchange of passes with the eccentric Banele ‘Pupu’ Sibandze, is a goal from the moon as once remarked Jose Mourinho. The passes, the movement of the two players........God forbid! The finishing was sublime. It’s a goal I can watch all over again and again.



These are the things that will bring the fans back into the stadium. Seeing the likes of Xolani ‘Chocco’ Sibandze taking on defenders with his silky skills, pity is that he is a lone ranger in an average Highlanders team that has lost about seven experienced players. Some of the players they fielded are pure Super League material, to put it mildly. Highlanders could have forced a draw, poor as they were, because of the error-prone Swallows defence, small wonder the playful Mandla Palma stabbed the ball into his own net.