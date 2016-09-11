FELIX OUT OF ‘BIG DERBY’

MBABANE – In recent games, he has been a thorn in the flesh for Mbabane Highlanders but industrious midfielder will sit out today’s epic Mbabane derby.



The Mbabane Swallows towering midfielder is expected to leave the country next week to link up with his new team AS Vita Club of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in a bumper deal reported to earn him around E300 000 in signing-on fees. His transfer fee is E800 000, taking his value to E1.1 million.



Swallows are preparing for a must-win clash against their bitter and sworn rivals Highlanders in the second leg of the Castle Lager Premier Challenge semi-finals to determine who faces Royal Leopard in the final of the E800 000 winner-takes-all tournament.



Felix will join his national teammate Mthunzi ‘Xavi’ Mkhontfo at AS Vita who were impressed by his qualities in June’s COSAFA Castle Cup whereby the soft spoken star emerged as the tournament’s top scorer with five goals and twice man of the match.



Swallows have already acted swiftly ahead of his departure, bringing in former South Africa’s Maritzburg United Ghana-born striker Mike Mohammed.

Highlanders carry a slender as reed advantage following the away first leg’s 1-all draw with a goalless stalemate enough to send the ‘Black Bull’ to their first ever Castle Cup final.

Coach Thabo ‘Koki’ Vilakati said on Thursday that they were preparing for life without Felix.



“Not in a bad way but one day we will have to make do without him. He has served the team well and we wish him all the best,” he said.

Reached yesterday, he insisted on these comments saying nothing has changed but life must go on as they will definitely have to make do without him one day. The mentor was diplomatic in his response.

The player, when reached asked not to comment on the matter until today. However, it can be confirmed that he is set for the grandstands. Vilakati then commented on the game in hand this afternoon.



“For us it is a final before the actual final. We respect Highlanders but we have rectified mistakes spotted in the first leg match. We have seen what they are capable of and we are going for the kill,” Vilakati said before urging the two sets of supporters to behave and enjoy the entertaining football that will be on display.

However, he was reluctant to comment on the addition of Mohammed.