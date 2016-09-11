‘BIRDS’, ‘BULL’S PERFECT DECIDER

Mbabane – Its Mbabane Highlanders vs Mbabane Swallows at Somhlolo National Stadium (3pm)



The eyes of the nation will be on Somhlolo National Stadium this afternoon as heavyweights, Mbabane Highlanders and Mbabane Swallows, renew their rivalry.

The game needs no introduction as it is the biggest fixture in local football. Highlanders head into the Castle Premier Challenge second leg semi-final in a confident mood, having scored away in the 1-all draw in the reverse fixture over a fortnight ago.

Goals are needed to decide this one. Lionel Messi, one of the world’s greatest footballers, once said in football talent and elegance meant nothing without rigour and precision.



Given the quality of players and the managers who will go shoulder-to-shoulder, fireworks are expected like in the last encounter. Meck Mwase’s charges boast burly midfielder Menzi Sithole, who is adapting to the black and white ensemble like a fish to water, bringing stability in the midfield since his switch from Royal Leopard a few weeks ago.



The Thabo ‘Koki’ Vilakati-led Swallows are equally star-studded, with the likes of gifted midfielder Papy Kabamba, skipper Tony ‘TT’ Tsabedze and veteran winger Wonder ‘Nhleko in the spotlight.

The head-to-head record between the coaches, which saw each team losing once, keeps the decider open.

The pressure is on Swallows as they look to cancel Highlanders’ away goal advantage.



The red and white ensemble might be forced to tamper with their regular starting 11 as DR Congo-bound midfielder Felix Badenhorst is doubtful for the clash.

However, reports from the side are headlined by the return of Ghana-born talisman Mohamed Anas, who was with South Africa’s Premier League outfit, Maritzburg United. Swallows supporters, who are still celebrating last season’s quadruple, are worried as their favourite team are yet to hit top form. There is no underdog in this fixture and Swallows can still easily win it in case of a draw by more than one goal.