SWALLOWS’ E800 000 TRANSFER FOR FELIX

MBABANE – Mbabane Swallows attacking midfielder Felix Badenhorst has been offered a lucrative E300 000 signing on fee by DR Congo’s AS Vita club.



The 27-year old player is expected to leave the country as soon as the transfer fee has been settled and all paper work completed.

Badenhorst joined Mbabane Swallows at training on Wednesday in preparations of the second leg semi-final of the derby in the Castle Premier Challenge to be played on Sunday at Somhlolo National Stadium, kick-off 3pm.



However, evidently in yesterday’s practice match against National First Division side Vovovo, Swallows are already preparing for life without him starting with the derby. He was an unused substitute as coach Thabo ‘Koki’ Vilakati worked with other combinations in a game Swallows won 2-1 with goals from Njabulo ‘D4D’ Ndlovu and Sabelo ‘Sikhali’ Ndzinisa.



A source close to the matter said there were few logistics that were being finalised before the player fly off to join the club at their pre-season training camp in Rwanda. He was left behind by Mthunzi ‘Xavi’ Mkhontfo who left on Tuesday.

“Now there are few logistics left and he will be off to join his new club,” said the source.



‘The Birds’ acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sibusiso Manana said Badenhorst was still registered with the club and if he is still in the country he will be part of the team to face arch rivals Mbabane Highlanders on Sunday.

“Negotiations are still on and the matter is being handled by the Chairman Victor Gamedze. For now he is with us and we are going to use all our available players for the game against Highlanders to win it. It is true that he may leave once everything is finalised,” he said.