GOLFER NOBUHLE IN LPGA QUALIFYING STAGE II

MBABANE – Top female golfer, Nobuhle Dlamini, has crossed the first hurdle in her quest to debut in the 2017 LPGA Tour.



The Lobamba-born golfer is fighting for a place in the United States of America (USA)-based Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA), which is dubbed the premier women’s professional sports organisation in the world.



The 24-year-old tied for 58th at four-over-294 to be among the Top 92 that made the cut after stage I qualifying tournament at Mission Hills Country Club in the US last week. She will now compete in stage II between October 17 and 23.



“Dlamini looked in danger after an opening 78.

“However, the big-hitting Swazi pro carded 74 and then fired a blistering 66 that featured four birdies and an eagle that safely put her in the line-up for the final round. She offset four bogeys with a pair of birdies for a 74 to guarantee her start in Florida,” reads information posted on SuperSport Golf’s website in part.



The final leg in the qualifiers will be played from November 28 until December 4. If Dlamini survives the torturous qualifiers, she will feature in the international body’s flagship golf event styled LPGA Tour. There are also more than 20 LPGA tournaments and have a total purse of about E500 million per year.



A successful qualifying campaign will also see the gifted golfer celebrating her second major achievement since turning professional in December 2013. She is already a seasoned campaigner in South Africa’s Sunshine Tour, on top of membership for the money-spinning Ladies European Tour (LET).