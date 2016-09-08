‘BIRDS’ INJURY SCARE

MBABANE – As the day draws nearer for the second leg of the Castle Premier Challenge capital city derby semi-finals, Mbabane Swallows are sweating on the injuries of Sanele Mkhweli and Wonder Nhleko.



The red and white capital city giants cross swords with fierce rivals Mbabane Highlanders on Sunday in a match that will determine who goes to the final of the competition. Both Mkhweli and Nhleko picked up their knocks while on national duty with Sihlangu against Malawi in Blantyre four days ago.



Swallows acting CEO Sibusiso Manana said the players were being assessed by their medical team and they are the ones to determine if the two would be available on Sunday.

“We know the meaning of the game and we are doing all our best not to disappoint the Swallows family. It will be a tough match and the spirit among the players is high as they are all eager to win,” he said.



The club is also crossing their fingers that trusted forward Felix Badenhorst, who is set to join AS Vita this week in camp, stays for the clash.

“Negotiations are still on and until he is finally cleared, he will be available for action for the derby. I can’t confirm if he will be available or not for the derby because his issue is handled by the club chairman,” Manana said.

Meanwhile, their rivals could cash in on their misfortune as they welcome back the duo of Colani ‘Chocco’ Sibandze and ace goalkeeper Sidumo Vilakati who were both dropped from Sihlangu due to injuries.



The players have already started training with the ‘Black Bull’ ahead of the derby. The two players were part of the four players including Green Mamba striker Phinda ‘Phindrix’ Dlamini and Mbabane Swallows’ Banele ‘Pupu’ Sikhondze, who were left behind from the trip to Malawi.



Sibandze suffered a muscle injury during the first leg of the derby at Somhlolo National Stadium while Vilakati played the game injured but he was dropped from the squad.



Highlanders acting Public Relations Officer (PRO) Sifiso Magagula said the players were to be assessed by the club medical team today.

“We are hopeful that by Sunday, they will be ready to play. For us to deliver good results, we need all our players. Our medical team and the technical bench are doing all their best to prepare the team ahead of the crucial match,” he said.

The first leg ended 1-all and Mbabane Swallows were the host team, a result which then gives advantage to Highlanders who have an away goal.