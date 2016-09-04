SIHLANGU’S MOMENT OF TRUTH

MBABANE – “Anyone who doesn’t believe in miracles is not a realist.”



This assertion by one David Ben-Gurion rings louder in the nation’s ears as Sihlangu look to make history by qualifying for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals in Gabon for the first time in history when they face Malawi’ Flames in the decisive clash in Blantyre, Malawi this afternoon. Harries ‘Madze’ Bulunga’s charges, with eight points, are forced to look over their shoulders by a lion’s share of the teams in 10 of the 13 qualifying groups as they fight to fill one of two spots as best runners-up.



While a win against Malawi may not be enough, it will help keep the entire nation clinging on their calculators until the conclusion of the qualifiers tonight. It is a dead rubber fixture for already eliminated Malawi, who are 24 places below Sihlangu on the FIFA charts, but interim coach, Nsazurwimo Ramadhan, will want to impress his employers during his first game in charge.



Malawi boast professional players who include deadly forward, Gabadinho Mhango from South Africa’s Bidvest Wits, who campaign in the money-spinning ABSA Premiership. However, the opposition’s ‘attractive’ line-up could do little to shed shivers down the spines of Sihlangu players who have proven in previous matches that they have the verve to face any opposition. Anything is possible and the visitors should not read too much into the opponents’ better head-to-head record.