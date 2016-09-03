EX-‘BIRDS’ U-20 STAR AT SA TUKS

MBABANE – In what will certainly be sweet melody for the PLS, one of their development programmes’ products, a former Mbabane Swallows Under-20 left winger Tshepo Maseko (19) is making a name for himself in South Africa.



Currently based in Pretoria University where he is one of the best players in their development league, played as a left back, Tshepo joined AmaTuks setup after impressing the technical bench as it looked for potential talent early this year when they conducted trials.



He was among over 70 aspiring youngsters but made the cut as less than 20 were retained in the end and he has been playing regularly since then. His performances for development team have not gone unnoticed – new PSL outfit Baroka FC are also after his signature.



However, he is set not to move an inch after promotion to the elite team’s reserve side which plays under the MultiChoice Diski Challenge (MDC) Reserve League, one step away from the senior team which plays in the National First Division League.

His last team in the country was Real Masters plying its trade under the Lobamba Tee & Jay Promotion League whereby he was also rated highly last season.



“My boy is following in my footsteps. He’s with Tuks in Pretoria and they have already requested us to hand them his relevant certificates so they can get him in class too but it’s all coming into place for him probably because they have seen the talent and the interest from PSL’s Baroka who have also shown interest in signing him outright.



“I believe Tuks have realised his full potential and are also keen on keeping him they want him in class now. We just hope they’ll also assist us with his study permit because right now the ups and downs he makes in and out of the country when they have limited his stay are not working for him,” said his father Sipho ‘City’ Maseko who is also a former Kaizer Chiefs and Mbabane Highlanders striker.