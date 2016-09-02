ROYAL LEOPARD LINE UP SA MBOMBELA UTD FRIENDLY

MBABANE – Royal Leopard are set to flex their muscles against South Africa’s National First Division side Mbombela United this weekend.



The international friendly match was confirmed by Leopard Chairman Mxolisi ‘Master’ Dlamini yesterday, who said the headache at the moment was securing a venue for the match, following that the MTN First Division League also kicks off this weekend.

“We have reached an agreement to play Mbombela United this weekend, but we will confirm the venue, date and kick-off time once we have finalised everything pertaining to the game,” he said.



The team has started the season on a high note, winning the Swazi Telecom Charity Cup last month after beating Mbabane Highlanders and Manzini Wanderers, respectively. The club has about five players who travelled with Sihlangu to Malawi for a crunch AFCON qualifier. The players are; Muzi ‘Mzoro’ Dlamini, Siboniso ‘Rocco’ Malambe, Zweli ‘Mlilo’ Nxumalo, Sikhumbuzo ‘Chaka’ Ntimane and Mxolisi ‘General’ Lukhele. The police will play army side Young Buffaloes next weekend in the second leg of the Castle Premier Challenge Cup. And they are carrying a slender 1-0 win obtained away.



Meanwhile, the future of South Africa-born striker Lucky Mokoena, who is on trials, has still not been secured. The club PRO, Frank Hurube, said the player was still training, and they were waiting for the technical bench to advise them on whether to sign or release him. Meanwhile, Leopard have since signed the duo of Highlanders twins Lungelo and Fanelo Tsabedze.