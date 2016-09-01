JAMES PENNINGTON 2ND AFTER ROUND ONE

EZULWINI – Local junior golfer James Pennington is making waves in the ongoing King’s Cup Golf Tournament.



After round one, the fast-improving youngster carded an impressive seven under-par- 65 to rank second ahead of seasoned professionals at the Royal Swazi Spa Golf Course in Ezulwini yesterday. Leading the pack after yesterday’s action was visiting South Africa’s Coert Groenewald, who finished on eight-under-par-64 to top the charts with a single stroke.



However, Pennington’s amateur status makes it impossible to claim prize money even if he can maintain his cutting edge.

Several Swazi golfers are trying their luck in the quest to make the cut after round two today. Other competitors are from Europe and Africa. They include 2014 champion Thanda Mavundla from South Africa and shining countryman, Omar Sandys.

Peter Dlamini, who had mixed fortunes on the fairway after an uninspiring gross score of 76, remained positive ahead of the cut. He struggled at first before celebrating two birdies on the back nine. “I’ve been in the tournament since 2008. I’m hopeful I will improve tomorrow (today),” he said. Up to 120 golfers took to the greens in pursuit of silverware in the prestigious tournament with a E350 000 purse.



The winner will be decided after 54 holes tomorrow. There will be a cut after 36 holes for the leading 40 and ties. On the same day, His Majesty King Mswati III will tee-off in what can be termed as Swaziland’s flagship golf event.

Several companies have joined hands in the festivities and they include MTN Swaziland, Swaziland Posts and Telecommunications Corporation, Nedbank Swaziland, Royal Swazi Spa Holdings, Buy Cash and Build It Mbabane, to mention but a few.







