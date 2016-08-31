MPC CHAMPIONS IN 4-TEAM POOL TOURNEY

MBABANE – In any game of pool, it isn’t over until you sink the black ball.



The past Saturday saw four pool teams come together at the Mhlambanyatsi Pool Club for a E2 000 winner-takes-all tournament. Of all the four teams, favoured even before they cued a ball, Mbabane Pool Club (MPC) were the last team standing after sinking the final frame blackball.



As expected, they were awarded with E2 000 in cash and celebrated their success all the way to the capital city – a motivational win ahead of the Police College Canteen Teams Pool Tournament, which kicks off this weekend in Matsapha.

They competed with city rivals Stones Pool Club, Mhlambanyatsi Pool Club and Bhunya Pool Club. The champions were drawn against Bhunya in the semi-finals and won the match 13-11 while the hosts Mhlambanyatsi did same damage to Stones.

Mhlambanyatsi finished as runners-up after MPC gave them a thorough drubbing in the final, humiliating them 13-7.



However, it was then decided by the organisers that the runners-up also get E1 000 as compensation which raised the prize money to E3 000.