INJURED SIDUMO READY FOR DERBY – ’LANDERS

MBABANE – Believe it or not, national team goalkeeper Sidumo Shongwe, who was this week dropped from the squad, will be manning the poles for his club, Mbabane Highlanders this afternoon.



This is all in spite of a recurrent knee injury which has mystery surrounding its nature. Highlanders and the player have all conceded he was fit and ready for today’s capital city derby against Mbabane Swallows in the E800 000 winner-takes-all top eight knockout.



He was dropped from the squad preparing for Malawi next weekend after Sihlangu doctors advised that he should get treatment. The player was taken for a medical scan by the national team, but it was helpless as it was found nothing was wrong with the player’s swelling knee – a mystery indeed.



His said injury, according to the player, was a mystery in the sense that scans revealed nothing wrong, yet it was literally swollen when he went for a check-up. He has even been advised to seek traditional assistance.

To prove his readiness for today’s derby, Vilakati appeared in a friendly game on Thursday for Highlanders against SD Civils Men Unlimited, a game they won 3-2 at Mhlambanyatsi Club. This was hardly two days after being dropped from the national team camp.



“It is the second time I’ve had problems with my knee on national duty but Sihlangu doctors say they cannot treat it as scans show nothing at all. The first day was okay but the next day I felt severe pain and it started swelling,” Vilakati said when called yesterday.



Fine



He added; “But now I’m 100 percent fine and should play against Swallows tomorrow (today).”

Highlanders also insisted Vilakati would play this afternoon. This means that the multitudes of Highlanders’ supporters can heave a sigh of relief as the ‘Black Bull’ prepares to face their cross town rivals in the Castle Lager Premier Challenge first leg semi-final at Somhlolo National Stadium.



Acting Public Relations Officer (PRO) Sifiso Magagula assured their fans the trusted shot stopper will be in charge of their goal in this match.

“Definitely he will play. He is okay and doctors say he is responding well,” Magagula said.