MACHAWE, ‘MANYOVU’ EXCUSED

LOBAMBA – Royal Leopard’s duo of Machawe ‘Mshanga’ Dlamini and Bonginkosi ‘Manyovu’ Dlamini has been excused from Sihlangu camp.



The players are nursing injuries and are not fit to play for Sihlangu in next Sunday’s all-important 2017 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Malawi.

Machawe was injured while on national duty in the 2016 COSAFA Castle Cup but despite starting light training, he is not ready for any game of high intensity.



‘Manyovu’ suffered the same fate that forced him out of the squad prior to the COSAFA Cup after getting injured on his team’s last game ahead of a Sihlangu camp.

The speedy striker got injured in Leopard’s Castle Premier Challenge clash against Manzini Sundowns last Sunday in what looked like a dislocated ankle.



“From the 25 players that were in camp we have three injuries. Machawe is not 100 per cent healed and has been released alongside ‘Manyovu’. Goalkeeper Sidumo (Vilakati) has also aggravated his knee injury and will be replaced by another goalkeeper.



“The player replacing Sidumo has been identified but cannot be known as formalities of reporting to his team had not been made. But we have allowed all these players to go and recover in their teams and await the next national team duty,” Sihlangu head coach Harries ‘Madze’ Bulunga said.