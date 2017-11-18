DAD SEXUALLY ABUSED US – THREE GIRLS

MANGWENI – Despicable sums up how a community described the father who is alleged to have molested his three daughters aged 22, 19 and 16.



The father of five is said to have committed these reprehensible acts since 2014.



The pupils are from Mangweni, a small community harboured by lush fields of sugar cane.

The green that symbolises life and wealth in the village shelters three teenage girls who see nothing but misery in the area as the community has watched them suffer at the hands of their father for over three years now.

One of the children, who will not be identified by either name or age, said life was good within their family until 2014 when their father ordered their mother to leave the family compound.



With glassy eyes, the minor said after this, their father allegedly started making sexual advances and demands such that one day he sent them to Tshaneni, which is the nearest town to buy cold drinks and withdraw cash for him.

While they were away, the father is alleged to have ordered one of the girls to take off her underwear and he indecently touched her.

“When we returned from Tshaneni, she was crying as she told us that our father had ordered her to take off her panties.”



According to the minor, their father was disturbed by a cousin who came to the family compound while he was molesting her.

Following this, she said their mother returned to take their sister away with her which resulted in her dropping out of school.

The girls alleged that their father would sometimes accuse them of destroying his marriage and therefore, had to pay for it one way or the other as people were mocking him.