‘WE ARE NOT GOING BACK TO ZIMBABWE’

MANZINI – After 37 years of Zimbabweans’ yearning for change, moves to overthrow Robert Mugabe are not enough to lure the citizens in diaspora back to their home country.



This transpired during interviews conducted with some Zimbabweans living in Swaziland regarding the developments in their country. There are over 300 Zimbabwean nationals living in the country. They said even though change was all that Zimbabweans have been praying for, if word making rounds that former Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa would be the successor were true, then little or no change at all would prevail in their country.



Mnangagwa is also a member of ZANU-PF and has been working with Mugabe for a long time until recently when he was sacked for allegedly being disloyal. When this happened, Mnangagwa had already revealed that he was contending to become Mugabe’s successor.

According to the Zimbabweans, having Mnangagwa as a leader would mean continuous suffering under the leadership of a new oppressor. They said this was more so because all along, Mnangagwa was Mugabe’s right hand man with whom he committed crimes that resulted in social and economic strains while violating human rights.



For this, the immigrants said they were still concerned by the implications that the developments in their country would entail in the future of Zimbabweans.



“Mnangagwa and Mugabe are two sides of the same coin. Nothing much of change is bound to happen in Zimbabwe because even though one might have been ‘sacked; in actual fact what these guys are doing is protecting each other while disguising the move as a means to better the country,” said Chief Chiwara; a Zimbabwean living in Swaziland.



Another citizen who preferred anonymity, in fear of being spied on, mentioned that this was not the first time that Zimbabweans’ hopes were tested in this manner only for things to remain the same for 37 years.



“They are toying with our emotions because they know we are aching for transformation. Until everything is clear, I’ll remain on the fence regarding my reaction to this,” he said.



In addition, another Zimbabwean *Tom said it was thrilling that Mugabe was finally ousted because the country’s economy’s decline was a result of his doing.

However, *Tom was worried by the way Mugabe was overthrown, saying it had dug a trench for the whole country because he would not go down without a fight and should he succeed in re-assuming his position; the whole country would greatly pay for it.