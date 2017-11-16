BUS CRASHES INTO TREES, 10 PUPILS CRITICAL

MATSETSA – Over 10 pupils were reportedly hospitalised after the bus they were travelling in veered off the road before crashing into trees.

The accident happened near Matsetsa along the Lonhlupheko/Manzini Public Road yesterday morning. The bus, which operates under the style name ‘Tit for Tat Bus Service’ was travelling from Siteki town to Manzini and police estimated that there were about 40 passengers on board. At the time of compiling this report yesterday afternoon, there were no reported casualties from the accident. “For now, all the injured passengers are still being treated in hospital. There are no reports of passengers who have succumbed to their injuries so far,” said Chief Police Information and Communications Officer Superintendent Khulani Mamba. A doctor at Good Shepherd Hospital told this publication at around 4:15pm yesterday that most of the injured passengers were stable, adding that those who were very critical had been transferred to other health facilities. The injured pupils attend school at Mpaka Railway Primary, Mpaka High, Malindza High and other schools around Manzini.

Some teachers from these schools rushed to the accident scene while others were spotted at the hospital checking on the injured pupils. “I’m fine but parts of my body are painful. I’m still waiting to see the doctor,” said a pupil from Mpaka High School. It could not be ascertained whether some of the injured pupils were supposed to sit for the ongoing Grade VII examinations. Deputy Lubombo Regional Education Officer Musa Mthupha said at the accident scene that he did not have full details about the injured pupils. Some school inspectors and officials from the Lubombo Regional Education Office were seen at Good Shepherd Hospital visiting some of the injured pupils and gathering information about were they were schooling. Meanwhile, the exact cause of the accident is still unknown though speculation on social media was to the effect that the bus veered off the road as the driver tried not to hit a cow that had strayed into the road.

Inspector Linda Mdluli, who is in charge of traffic operations at the Siteki Police Station, said investigations were already underway to determine the cause of the accident. Speaking while at the accident scene, he stated that preliminary investigations suggested that the driver lost control of the bus and, as a result, it veered off the road before crashing into the trees. “There are no signs of overloading as the passengers were all seated,” said Inspector Mdluli. After veering off the road, the bus travelled for about 100 metres before crashing into the trees. Some passengers said the bus ‘flew’ for a while as it moved down a hill, from the main road into a nearby forest, where it crashed into the trees. The accident happened close to the spot where another bus accident last year left three pupils, including graduates from William Pitcher College and Limkokwing University dead.