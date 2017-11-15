‘EXPERIENCE’ CHEAP SA CALLS WITH SWAZI MOBILE

MBABANE – Swazi Mobile is determined to provide its customers with the lowest possible tariffs and gain a competitive edge.

This is evident in its proposed charges for the international roaming service announced last week.



A document which was leaked to this newspaper on the tariffs reveals that they are way cheaper than those of the company’s current only competitor, Swazi MTN.

The international roaming with Telkom South Africa will enable Swazi Mobile customers to use their SIM cards in South Africa to make calls, send and receive messages plus use data services.



This is the first network that the fast growing company has gone live with and information gathered is that others are in the pipeline.

According to the document, the proposed tariffs are still subject to final approval by the regulator, which is the Swaziland Communication Commission.



“Since the service is already live, these are the prevailing tariffs. If there are any changes in future, an official communication will be sent out.

“The company will inform its customers through adverts and editorials,” reads the document which was shared among the executive members of the company.



Swazi Mobile Brand and Communications Manager Macford Sibandze could not be drawn to comment on the charges as he said he was locked in a meeting.