HEAD TEACHER ARRESTED FOR THRASHING GIRL’S BUTTOCKS

MANZINI – Head teacher of Lozitha High School Mandla Mathabela will face the wrath of the law after allegations of assaulting a pupil for not cutting her hair were levelled against him.



Mathabela has since been arrested and charged for allegedly beating the female scholar on issues related to her hairstyle. The head teacher is alleged to have used a black pipe to whip the pupil who was left with injuries on her buttocks and hand.



The Form II pupil, *Lulu (18) was allegedly severely assaulted by Mathabela last week Thursday to the point where she had to be taken to the Raleigh Fitkin Memorial (RFM) Hospital for treatment after she had sustained serious injuries on the buttocks and on her right hand.



The pupil’s father who is employed at His Majesty’s Correctional Services confirmed the incident.

However, he referred all questions to his wife, whom he said attended to the child after she had been allegedly injured by Mathabela.

Information gathered was that *Lulu had been allegedly ordered by Mathabela to go and have her hair cut shorter, as per the school’s rules.



However, since she was supposed to write an Agriculture test on the same day, she saw it fit to approach her teacher and make arrangements to write the test on the following day.



“She approached her teacher and requested that she writes the Agriculture test on the following day since she had been ordered to go and have her hair cut. After the arrangement had been made, she was requested by the same teacher to go and rinse her lunch tin.



“While rushing to rinse the lunch tin, she met up with Mathabela who asked her why she was not heeding his orders to go and have her hair cut. She tried explaining to him that she was on her way to cut her hair, however, she had to first report to her teacher for arrangements regarding the pending Agriculture test,” the pupil’s mother alleged during an interview on Sunday.



All these allegations pertaining to the matter are yet to be deliberated and proven by the court.

The mother added that her child was called to an office where she was allegedly severely assaulted on the buttocks with the black pipe.

While trying to block or prevent the pipe with her hand she got injured on her right hand as well.