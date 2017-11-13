2 TEENAGE BOYS HELD FOR MURDER OF ALLEGED RAPIST

MANZINI – ‘Juba… Juba’ is what led to the murder of an alleged rapist who was stabbed about 20 times all over the body allegedly by two teenage boys.



The boys are aged 16 and 15 respectively.

The gruesome incident is said to have occurred at Sicelwini near Fairview last Sunday at 1am.

*Ndoda (16) of Luve, a Grade V drop out at Enjabulweni Primary School and *Menzi (15), a Grade VII pupil at Manzini Central Primary School have been arrested by the police for the murder offence.



According to confessions from the Magistrates Court and Manzini Social Welfare Office, *Ndoda is said to have admitted to have brutally stabbed and killed the man, Andzile Makhanya with a knife, which he had been previously using to peel mangoes.

He had been seated around a fire at 1am, peeling and eating ripe mangoes when together with his co-accused, they saw a group of people, shouting, ‘Inyandzaleyo, Juba…Juba, nangulona u raper gogo -loosely translated, ‘Get hold of this man, he has just raped an elderly woman.’



*Ndoda added that while running towards them, they managed to catch the man. He told the officers at the welfare offices that they tripped the man and he fell to the ground.



The accused person also revealed that his co-accused, *Menzi allegedly took out the same knife they used for peeling the mangoes and stabbed the man in the back three times. He then left the incident scene.



“I remained and turned over the man, stabbing him countless times in his chest. When I looked at myself a while later, my clothing was covered in blood as well as my hands.

That was when I decided to leave the man and escape as I knew I had committed a serious offence,” *Ndoda revealed to the court.

He added that while stabbing Makhanya, another one of their friends said he had a bush knife, however, he did not participate in the commission of the offence.



“On the following day, we were confronted by the police who said they were investigating a murder offence. We recorded statements and we were later arrested and charged with murder,” the accused person said.

*Not real names to protect minors