WITCHCRAFT FEARS AS HUMAN WASTE, ARSONIST ROCK SCHOOL

MANZINI – The association of human waste to witchcraft has gripped Masundvwini Primary School.



This, after teachers and pupils at the school found heaps of human waste on three occasions in some classrooms, raising suspicions that someone was trying to bewitch them.



The incidents allegedly took place on three different occasions within a space of about a fortnight; in both Grade IV and in a Grade VI classroom. In one classroom, the human waste was found on the floor while in the other incident, it was discovered in buckets, one of which was used to store the pupils’ food.



An inside source said the incidents had thrown the operations of the school into disarray as some of the terrified staff members were going to class just for the sake of attending though they were scared to step into the affected classrooms due to strong beliefs of witchcraft.



“They are not totally boycotting the classrooms but they are not at ease when going there and in the teaching profession, one should be focused in order to deliver as expected,” the insider said.



He said the first and the second incidents took place before a Grade II classroom was gutted by fire on Thursday afternoon. It still remains unknown who started the fire.



The third incident happened on the day of the fire incident.

The source said the matters were reported to the school’s administration but it was deemed minor since nothing was done to address it.